Fried (11-4) earned the win over the Mets on Thursday, allowing two runs on four hits and no walks while striking out six batters over seven innings.

Fried was reinstated from the 7-day injured list earlier in the day and was given the difficult task of matching up with Mets ace Jacob deGrom. Fried got the better of his counterpart, logging his fifth straight quality start to earn his 11th victory of the campaign. The left-hander did see an end to his streak of 10 straight outings without allowing a long ball, but Mark Canha's two-run homer in the fifth inning was the only damage the Mets could manage on the scoreboard. The victory was Fried's first in four starts since the All-Star break.