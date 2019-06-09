Braves' Max Fried: Delivers quality start
Fried allowed three runs on six hits and a walk while striking out seven over six innings in Sunday's no-decision against the Marlins.
Fried gave up a solo home run in the first inning and two runs in the fifth on three hits, but his offense would get him off the hook for the loss by tying the game in the ninth inning. The 25-year-old lefty had struggled in each of his last two outings (nine runs over 9.2 innings), but he managed to turn things around Sunday. Fried will enter his next start with a 3.75 ERA and 1.29 WHIP with 66 strikeouts through 72 frames.
