Braves' Max Fried: Develops blister Thursday
Fried began developing a blister during Thursday's start against the Brewers, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Fried allowed four runs over three innings at Milwaukee and the blister apparently began to form on his left middle finger during his final inning, so manager Brian Snitker pulled him to avoid worsening the issue. The 24-year-old also dealt with blisters each of the past two seasons in the minor leagues and it's currently unclear if he will be available for his next scheduled start against the Blue Jays on Wednesday.
