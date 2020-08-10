Fried (3-0) tossed five scoreless innings Sunday, allowing four hits and a walk while earning the win in the second game of the doubleheader against the Phillies. He struck out six.

Once again, Fried was terrific with his fourth consecutive start allowing two or fewer runs to start the season. He put himself in a bit of danger in the fifth inning; a single, a walk, and a hit batter loaded the bases, but Fried escaped after forcing Bryce Harper to fly out. The 26-year-old southpaw will carry a 1.59 ERA into Saturday's road matchup with the Marlins.