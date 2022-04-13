Fried was removed midway through the sixth inning of his start Wednesday against the Nationals, shortly after being struck in the right leg by a Nelson Cruz comebacker to the mound, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. He covered 5.1 frames in the outing and gave up three runs (two earned) on seven hits and no walks while striking out four.

Fried departed with Atlanta trailing 3-0, so he'll be on the hook for a loss or no-decision. Fortunately, he doesn't appear to be dealing with any sort of a major injury. He was able to face two batters after Cruz's groundout, and he didn't exhibit any sort of limp while walking off the field. Fantasy managers will still want to ensure Fried is feeling fine coming out of his next bullpen session, but he looks on track to make his third start of the season Monday or Tuesday in Los Angeles against the Dodgers.