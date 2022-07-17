Fried (10-3) earned the win during Saturday's 6-3 victory over Washington, allowing three runs on seven hits with four strikeouts in seven innings.

Atlanta provided Fried an early four-run lead and the lefty rolled to an easy win, firing 60 of 94 pitches for strikes in the process. The 28-year-old encountered one rough inning in the fourth when he surrendered two runs on two hits but managed to permit only one run in his other six frames. Though he still delivered a quality start, the three runs surrendered snapped a five-game streak of allowing two runs or fewer. Fried concludes the first half with a 2.64 ERA and 1.06 WHIP with 109 strikeouts in 119.1 innings across 19 starts.