Fried (5-0) allowed one earned run on four hits and one walk while striking out five across six innings to earn the win in the second game of Atlanta's doubleheader Wednesday against the Yankees.

Fried allowed only one hit through three innings and held the Yankees' lineup in check for nearly the entirety of the outing. The only trouble he ran into came in the fifth frame, when he allowed a a single and double to the first two batters he faced. The performance was a continuation of Fried's dominance to this point in the season, as he's allowed no more than two earned runs in any start and has allowed zero or one earned run in six of his seven outings. He'll look to keep that going in his next turn through the rotation, currently projected to come Tuesday at Boston.