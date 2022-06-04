Fried didn't factor into the decision during Friday's 3-1 victory over Colorado, allowing two hit and one walk with four strikeouts in eight shutout innings.

Fried shut down the Rockies at Coors but Atlanta wasn't able to score until the 10th leaving Fried with a no-decision despite posting a season-high game score of 81. The 28-year-old lefty has now gone at least six innings in each of his last 10 starts, tallying a 2.17 ERA during that span. Fried will carry a 2.74 ERA and 1.01 WHIP into his next start over the weekend against Pittsburgh.