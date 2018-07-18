Fried (finger) will start a rehab assignment for Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday.

Fried developed a blister on his left middle finger during a start against the Brewers on July 5 and was placed on the disabled list a day later. If all goes according to plan, this start with Gwinnett will be his lone rehab outing before returning to the Braves, though it's up in the air as to whether he will rejoin the rotation upon activation.

