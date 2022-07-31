Fried struck out five in seven scoreless innings, allowing four hits and two walks in a 1-0 win Sunday against Arizona. He did not factor into the decision.

Fried did not allow a hit until Jake McCarthy singled with one out in the fifth inning. He was never really in trouble as only one baserunner made it into scoring position. The lefty has given up more than three runs in a start only twice all season and has a stunning 2.58 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 122:24 K:BB in 132.1 innings while allowing just six homers. His next start will likely be next weekend in New York against the Mets.