Fried left Saturday's game against the Tigers with a cut on his left pinky.

The Braves' rotation continues to get hammered by injuries, with Fried joining teammates Mike Foltynewicz (elbow), Kevin Gausman (shoulder), Luiz Gohara (shoulder) and Mike Soroka (shoulder) on the list of banged-up young arms. Fried's cut could presumably heal well before Opening Day, but a precise timeline is not yet clear.

