Fried (finger) should return from the 10-day injured list Wednesday against the Mets, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Fried has been on the 10-day injured list since June 19 due to a blister on his left index finger, but he could return to the mound when he's first eligible Wednesday. The southpaw put up quality starts in each of his three outings prior to his absence, and he posted. 2.37 ERA and 0.89 WHIP in 19 innings during that time.