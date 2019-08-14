Fried (14-4) picked up the win in Tuesday's 5-3 victory over the Mets, allowing one run on six hits and three walks over six innings while striking out four.

The lefty won his fifth straight start while delivering his 12th quality start of the season. Fried now sports a 3.99 ERA and 126:38 K:BB through 126.1 innings, and he'll look to keep rolling in his next outing Sunday, at home against the Dodgers.