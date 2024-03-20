Fried gave up four runs (three earned) on six hits and a walk over six inning in Monday's Grapefruit League start against the Rays. He struck out four.

The lefty blanked Tampa Bay for five innings before running into trouble in the sixth with a minor-league defense behind him, getting tagged for three straight singles to begin the frame. Fried's spring numbers don't stand out, but he built up to nearly 90 pitches Monday and looks ready for the regular season to begin. Atlanta's No. 2 starter made only 14 trips to the mound in 2023 due to a variety of injuries, but he posted a 2.55 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 80:18 K:BB through 77.2 innings.