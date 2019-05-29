Fried (7-3) took the loss Tuesday as Atlanta was downed 5-4 by the Nationals, giving up four runs on nine hits and three walks over 5.2 innings while striking out five.

The three free passes and four runs allowed each tied his season high, which indicates just how consistent the 25-year-old has been so far. Fried now boasts a 3.19 ERA and 56:16 K:BB through 62 innings in his first full big-league campaign.