Fried didn't factor into the decision in Monday's 6-4 loss to the Phillies, giving up three runs on nine hits over six innings. He struck out eight without walking a batter.

The southpaw tossed 69 of 103 pitches for strikes en route to his sixth quality start in his last seven outings and his 15th of the season, but Fried got denied his 11th win when A.J. Minter served up a game-winning homer to Bryson Stott in the bottom of the eighth inning. Fried will take a 2.73 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 117:22 K:BB through 125.1 innings into his next start.