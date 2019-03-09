Fried gave up one run on two hits while striking out four over 3.2 innings of relief in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies.

The 25-year-old southpaw is still technically in the running for a rotation spot, but it's illuminating that the Braves used him in long relief here behind the returning Kevin Gausman (shoulder). If Gausman can't ramp things up in time for his first turn through the rotation, Fried seems ready to fill in given his sharp 8:2 K:BB through 7.1 spring innings, but otherwise a bullpen assignment -- or a return to Triple-A Gwinnett where he can stay stretched out -- are more likely scenarios.