Fried gave up two hits and struck out four without walking anyone over two scoreless innings in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays.

Facing a Toronto lineup mostly made up of minor leaguers, Fried didn't have much trouble carving it up in his first game action of the spring. The 29-year-old southpaw is coming off an impressive 2022 campaign that included a career-best 4.4 percent walk rate, and he's in the mix to take the mound Opening Day for Atlanta.