Fried pitched 6.2 innings against the Dodgers on Saturday, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out nine. He did not factor in the decision.

Fried held the Dodgers scoreless heading into the seventh inning, but a two-out single by Cody Bellinger in that frame resulted in Los Angeles' first run. Will Smith relieved Fried and allowed an inherited runner to score, and the Dodgers tied the contest in the following inning, taking both starters out of the decision. Though he wasn't able to notch a win, Fried put forth another strong effort, setting a season high with nine strikeouts while racking up 20 swings-and-misses. He posted his 11th quality start of the campaign, which trails only Joe Musgrove for most in the National League.