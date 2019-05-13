Fried (5-2) picked up the win after allowing three runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out seven over five innings Sunday against the Diamondbacks.

Fried cruised through three scoreless innings before surrendering three runs in the bottom of the fourth, but he exited the contest with his squad up by a run. The 25-year-old's status was up in the air entering the day after taking a comebacker off his hand in his last start, but he proved his health by turning in a solid outing. The lefty owns a 3.25 ERA and 1.20 WHIP with a 41:9 K:BB over 44.1 innings this season.