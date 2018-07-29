Fried (1-4) took the loss Saturday as the Braves fell 5-1 to the Dodgers, allowing one run on two hits and three walks over five innings while striking out seven.

The 24-year-old was sharp, but unfortunately for him Alex Wood was just a little bit sharper, holding the Braves scoreless for 5.2 innings to saddle Fried with a fairly undeserved loss. He pitched well enough to remain in the Atlanta rotation for now, putting him on track to make his next start Thursday on the road against the Mets.