Fried (5-4) earned the win Wednesday against the Mets after allowing two runs on three hits and two walks while fanning seven across five innings.

Fried ended a streak of three straight quality starts with this performance but still looked solid, and he ended just one strikeout away from tying his season-best mark. The southpaw posted a 3.58 ERA across five starts in June and is expected to pitch again next week on the road against the Pirates.