Fried allowed four runs -- two earned -- on six hits and a walk while striking out seven batters through just 4.1 innings during Sunday's win over Miami. He didn't factor into the decision.

The 23-year-old lefty has made just four starts and pitched only 26 innings in the majors this season, so it wasn't surprising to see him exit quickly Sunday. Fried posted a respectable 3.81 ERA, WHIP and 7.6 in his first taste of the majors, but he'll probably return to the minors for more seasoning to begin 2018. He's only made two starts at the Triple-A level with Gwinnett, after all.