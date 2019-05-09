Fried (hand) threw a bullpen session without any setbacks Thursday, and he remains in line to start Sunday against the Diamondbacks, Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Fried's last outing was cut short, as he was forced to leave the game after getting drilled on his pitching hand by a comebacker in the second inning. However, he managed to avoid a significant injury, and after looking strong in Thursday's side session, he isn't expected to miss his next turn through the rotation