Fried (leg) said after Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Nationals that he feels "fine" after exiting his start shortly after being struck by a comebacker in the sixth inning, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. He intends to make his next start, which tentatively lines up for Tuesday in Los Angeles against the Dodgers.

Fried said Nelson Cruz's line drive to the mound to begin the sixth inning struck him in his right hamstring, but other than experiencing some minor soreness or bruising, the southpaw didn't appear to be in any pain. After Cruz's groundout, Fried allowed back-to-back singles before being pulled from the contest after 78 pitches, six shy of his total from his Opening Day start last week. Fried finished the afternoon with three runs allowed (two earned) across 5.1 innings and was charged with his second loss of the season.