Fried (finger) has fully recovered from the blister that landed him on the 10-day injured list, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

The lefty's index finger has no sign of the blister as he prepares to be activated and start Wednesday's game against the Mets. Early-season struggles are largely responsible for Fried's 4.21 ERA, as he's recorded a quality start in six of his last seven outings and, apart from the higher ERA, boasts very similar numbers to his superb 2020 campaign through 11 starts.