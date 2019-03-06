Braves' Max Fried: Finger issue healed
Fried's finger laceration has healed, and he'll take his next turn in the rotation as scheduled, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
It's unclear exactly when that turn will come, but he last appeared Saturday, so his next turn is likely to come within a few days. Fried doesn't appear to be a favorite for an Opening Day rotation spot, but he should wind up making at least at few starts at some point this season when other Atlanta starters go down with injuries.
