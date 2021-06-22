Fried was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday because of a blister on his left index finger. The move is retroactive to June 19.

If the left-hander was bothered by the blister in Friday's start against St. Louis, he didn't show it, tossing seven innings of one-run ball while picking up his fourth win. With the move being retroactive to last Saturday, Fried will become eligible to be reinstated June 29 against the Mets, though it's not clear at this point if he'll require additional time on the shelf. Kyle Wright was recalled from Triple-A and is a strong candidate to fill Fried's void in the starting rotation beginning Wednesday against the Mets.