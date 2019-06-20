Braves' Max Fried: Gets improved results
Fried (8-3) allowed two earned runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out six across six innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Mets.
Fried kept the Mets' bats quiet, hardly running into trouble after allowing a run in the first frame. He showcased improved control, beginning 16 of the 25 batters he faced with a strike while also generating 16 called strikes. In addition, after allowing at least one home run in his past three starts, Fried was able to keep the ball in the park Wednesday. He'll look to maintain the positive results in his next outing, though he'll head to Wrigley Field to face the Cubs on Tuesday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospect Call Up: Gallen's turn
Minor-league breakout Zac Gallen becomes the latest promising arm to get a shot in the Marlins...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's winners/losers
Heath Cummings tries to catch you up on a busy Tuesday night in baseball with waiver advice...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
As several big name bats return to active duty, their trade value can be difficult to gauge....
-
Rookie hitters: ranks & tiers
Heath Cummings ranks the rookie hitters for the rest of the season, starting with Fernando...
-
Waiver Wire plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who you should add after Monday's action, starting with Cavan Big...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
Several high-profile players are gearing up to return from lengthy IL stints, which could make...