Fried (8-3) allowed two earned runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out six across six innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Mets.

Fried kept the Mets' bats quiet, hardly running into trouble after allowing a run in the first frame. He showcased improved control, beginning 16 of the 25 batters he faced with a strike while also generating 16 called strikes. In addition, after allowing at least one home run in his past three starts, Fried was able to keep the ball in the park Wednesday. He'll look to maintain the positive results in his next outing, though he'll head to Wrigley Field to face the Cubs on Tuesday.