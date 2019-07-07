Fried (9-4) surrendered five runs on 11 hits across five innings to take the loss Saturday against the Marlins. He struck out seven and walked one.

Fried was in pretty good shape until the fifth inning when Miami tallied three runs on four hits, all but one of which were a single. The 25-year-old has a 4.29 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 97:29 K:BB over 98.2 innings and will head into the All-Star break on a sour note.