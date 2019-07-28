Braves' Max Fried: Gives up four earned runs in win
Fried (11-4) received the win Saturday at Philadelphia after allowing five runs (four earned) on seven hits across 5.1 innings. He struck out six and walked three.
Fried's return after nearly two weeks on the injured list wasn't overly sharp, but he kept the Phillies in check after his offense supplied him with an 11-1 lead in the third inning. The 25-year-old has a 4.21 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 108:34 K:BB through 109 innings and will look to clean things up Thursday against the Reds.
