Fried (7-0) allowed one run on three hits and two walks while striking out three across five innings Friday against the Red Sox as he earned his seventh win of the season.

Fried entered Friday's contest with a 1.69 road ERA which was good for second-best in the MLB and stayed true to those numbers. In his first start off the injured list, he allowed a fifth-inning RBI double to Jeff McNeil but otherwise, the young lefty faced little pressure as he induced eight of his 15 outs via ground balls en route to a perfect 7-0 record on the season. Fried's 1.96 ERA is good for fourth in Major League Baseball and he has yet to surrender a home run in 10 starts this season. He'll look to keep things rolling in his next start Wednesday against the Marlins.