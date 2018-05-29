Fried was sent down to Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Fried was returned to the minors after serving as the 26th man for Monday's doubleheader against the Mets. He's been a serviceable arm at the big-league level through five appearances this season, sporting a 4.09 ERA with 13 strikeouts across 11 innings.