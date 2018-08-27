Fried (groin) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list and optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday.

Fried had made a pair of rehab appearances for Gwinnett and will now continue there as normal member of the team. He's recorded a solid 3.14 ERA in 28.2 innings at the big-league level this season, but with just four games remaining before rosters expand in September, it's likely that the Braves simply didn't see a need for Fried over the next few days but will call him up for the final month of the season.