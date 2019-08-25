Braves' Max Fried: Hit hard by Mets
Fried didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 9-5 win over the Mets, giving up five runs on seven hits over five innings while striking out five.
A three-run blast by Pete Alonso in the fifth inning effectively spelled the end of Fried's night and put him on the hook for his fifth loss, but Atlanta staged a comeback after his exit. The southpaw will take a 4.03 ERA and 139:41 K:BB through 136.1 innings into his next start Friday, at home against the White Sox.
