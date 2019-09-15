Fried (16-6) allowed five runs on six hits while striking out two and walking three in just 2.1 innings pitched as he was handed the loss in a 7-0 defeat to the Nationals on Sunday.

Fried has now been knocked around for five runs in two consecutive starts and has given up at least three earned runs in five of his last six starts. The 25-year-old still has an impressive record but will need to pick things up as the Braves look ahead to the playoffs. If he continues to struggle the Braves could opt to use Mike Foltynewicz in their four-man playoff rotation instead of Fried. The left-hander now owns a 4.25 ERA along with a 230:75 K:BB across 216.1 innings pitched and is expected to pitch next against the Giants on Saturday.