Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said Fried (hamstring) looked sharp while throwing a live batting practice session Thursday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
In addition to throwing with no discomfort, Fried was able to field bunts and cover first base without incident, according to Snitker. Atlanta wants to see how Fried feels a day after the workout before deciding his next step, but he looks like he could be ready to return from the 10-day injured list early next week. If that's the case, Fried would likely start either Tuesday or Wednesday in Washington.