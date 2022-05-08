Fried (4-2) earned the win over Milwaukee on Saturday, hurling seven innings during which he gave up one run on four hits and one walk while striking out eight.

Fried kept the Brewers off the scoreboard for six frames before Hunter Renfroe got to him for a solo shot in the seventh. That was the only blemish of the southpaw's outing, and the ace tied a season high with eight punchouts while racking up 15 swinging strikes. Fried started the season by giving up five runs in his first start, but he has been on a tear since then, registering a 1.72 ERA across his subsequent five outings covering 31.1 innings. He has finished with a quality start in four straight appearances.