Braves' Max Fried: Joining big-league bullpen
Fried was recalled from Double-A Mississippi on Saturday.
The 23-year-old lefty entered the season as a high-risk/high-reward starting pitching prospect, but he really struggled after making the jump to Double-A (5.92 ERA, 1.51 WHIP), in part because he was dealing with a blister earlier this season. He has recently been making shorter starts, throwing between 45 and 65 pitches in his last three outings and allowing zero runs while striking out nine in 10 innings over that stretch. It seems like he will used as a multi-inning reliever initially for the Braves, and his success in that role will likely dictate how the Braves use him in 2018 and beyond.
