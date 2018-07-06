Braves' Max Fried: Lands on disabled list
Fried was put on the 10-day DL on Friday due to a left middle finger blister.
Fried will be on the shelf until after the All-Star break. He began developing a blister during Thursday's outing in Milwaukee, during which he lasted just three innings while allowing four runs in a loss. In a corresponding move, the Braves recalled Evan Phillips from the minors.
