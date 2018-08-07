Fried (groin) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday.

Fried suffered a strained left groin during Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Nationals, and the injury is serious enough to warrant a stay on the disabled list. The southpaw will be eligible to return Aug. 17 should he prove ready. When Fried does return, it's unclear if he'll remain in a starting role or transition to the bullpen. Adam McCreery was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett in a corresponding roster move and will offer additional bullpen depth for big club.

