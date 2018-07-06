Fried (1-3) took the loss Thursday, allowing four runs on four hits and three walks in just three innings while striking out one in the 7-2 loss to Milwaukee.

After a scoreless, 11-strikeout performance in his last outing, Fried's rough night Thursday was pretty disappointing. The 24-year-old's ERA shot up to 3.92 in 20.2 innings this season. With Brandon McCarthy (knee) still on the disabled list, Fried should stick around with Atlanta a bit longer. Assuming he does, he should take the mound next Wednesday against Toronto.