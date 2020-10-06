Fried gave up four runs on six hits and zero walks over four innings during the Game 1 win over the Marlins in the NLDS. He had four strikeouts and didn't factor in the decision.

Most of the damage came during the third inning as Miami tallied three runs on four hits, including a two-run double from Garrett Cooper. Fried could be available out of the bullpen toward the tail end of the five-game series, otherwise he lines up to start Game 1 of the NCLS if the Braves can complete the series victory.