Braves' Max Fried: Leaves after being hit by comebacker
Fried was removed from Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Nationals after being hit by a comebacker, Kevin McAlpin of 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.
Fried finished off the inning and walked off the field after taking a comebacker off his hip in the second inning, but Kevin Gausman came on to pinch hit for the southpaw in the top of the next frame. Specifics regarding the injury should clear up after he's further evaluated following Tuesday's contest. Fried struck out two and allowed one hit and one walk through two scoreless innings before exiting.
More News
-
Braves' Max Fried: Confirmed for Game 1 of doubleheader Tuesday•
-
Braves' Max Fried: Likely to start in Tuesday's doubleheader•
-
Braves' Max Fried: Fans seven in tough-luck loss•
-
Braves' Max Fried: Reinstated from disabled list•
-
Braves' Max Fried: Confirmed as Saturday's starter•
-
Braves' Max Fried: Dazzles in rehab outing•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Still time for these 12 injured stars?
As we near the point where every injury of moderate severity has the potential to be a season-ender,...
-
Waivers: Lynn a win for Yanks?
Lance Lynn's first start with the Yankees was headline-grabbing, but did it move the needle...
-
Waivers: McCullers replacements
With Lance McCullers dealing with an elbow injury, the Astros need a replacement. And so do...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sanchez falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart