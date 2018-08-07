Fried was removed from Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Nationals after being hit by a comebacker, Kevin McAlpin of 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.

Fried finished off the inning and walked off the field after taking a comebacker off his hip in the second inning, but Kevin Gausman came on to pinch hit for the southpaw in the top of the next frame. Specifics regarding the injury should clear up after he's further evaluated following Tuesday's contest. Fried struck out two and allowed one hit and one walk through two scoreless innings before exiting.