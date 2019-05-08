Fried exited Tuesday's game against the Dodgers after being hit in the left hand by a line drive, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Fried made a couple warm-up tosses to see if he could remain in the game prior to being removed. The 25-year-old ended up being charged with four runs on four hits over one inning, and should be considered day-to-day until more information is available on the injury.