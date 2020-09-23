Fried made a precautionary exit from Wednesday's start against the Marlins after tweaking his ankle, 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.

The 26-year-old suffered the injury while fielding a bunt during the first inning, and he headed to the clubhouse after completing the frame. He also allowed a pair of solo homers. It's no surprise the Braves are exercising caution with the playoffs starting next week, but it's not ideal for Fried to be leaving his final start of the regular season with an injury, even if they are labeling the removal as precautionary.