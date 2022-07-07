Fried (9-2), who picked up the win Wednesday against the Cardinals, was removed after six scoreless innings as a precautionary measure due to tightness in his right glute, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. The left-hander allowed five hits with four strikeouts and one walk.

The 28-year-old exited with only 82 pitches, so he likely would have lasted another inning or two without the injury. It's not believed to be a serious issue, and manager Brian Snitker expects Fried to make his next turn through the rotation, which tentatively lines up for Monday versus the Mets. He has 1.35 ERA and 25:4 K:BB in 26.2 innings across his past four outings.