Braves' Max Fried: Likely to start in Tuesday's doubleheader
Fried is expected to start one game of the Braves' doubleheader Tuesday against the Nationals, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Fried's hopes of maintaining a full-time starting role for the rest of the season were dealt a blow Tuesday when the Braves acquired Kevin Gausman from the Orioles, but it appears the young lefty won't be exiled from the rotation just yet. Due to Tuesday's doubleheader and another twin bill Aug. 13 against the Marlins, the Braves will go with a six-man starting staff out of necessity, with the main beneficiaries being Fried and/or Kolby Allard, who made his MLB debut earlier in the week before being optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett. Assuming he isn't used heavily out of the bullpen during the Braves' four-game slate with the Mets this weekend, Fried should re-enter the rotation Tuesday and face no strict limit with his pitch count.
