Manager Brian Snitker indicated he is leaning toward Fried (finger) starting Tuesday's game against the Marlins, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Fried had a minor-league rehab appearance Wednesday and had zero blister issues, essentially clearing him for a return from the disabled list. Luiz Gohara -- another option to start Tuesday -- is currently having velocity issues which give Fried the upper hand for major-league starts. The 24-year-old has a 3.92 ERA and 1.45 WHIP over 20.2 innings for the Braves this season, although his previous start against the Brewers -- in which he allowed four runs prior to leaving with the blister -- inflate those numbers a bit.