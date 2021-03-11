Fried struck out three and didn't walk a batter over four innings Wednesday against the Red Sox in his first game action of the spring, Gabriel Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The southpaw tossed 51 pitches and was in attack mode from the jump, throwing first-pitch strikes to 12 of the 15 batters he faced. "For me, my first couple spring training starts, I'm normally trying to shy away from contact and trying to miss bats," Fried said afterwards. "Today, I wanted to attack hitters early, get some early contact and get the guys working behind me." He remains a candidate, and perhaps the favorite, to get the Opening Day assignment for Atlanta.